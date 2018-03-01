Laughing Squid

Why the Singular Nature of String Theory Cannot Overcome the Limitations of Its Own Design

String Theory

In a sinewy episode of their incredibly insightful and fascinating animations, the ever-philosophical design house Kurzgesagt explains the history of string theory, the possible uses for string theory, the limitations of string theory and how string theory was an elegant story created to account for gravity in quantum physics, but could not overcome the limitations the singular nature of its own design .

String theory promised to unify all fundamental forces of the universe. This caused enormous excitement and hype. String theory quickly graduated to a possible theory of everything. Unfortunately string theory comes with a lot of strings attached

