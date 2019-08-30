Nicholas McCarthy is a pianist who was born without a right hand. Despite this perceived shortcoming by music teachers and coaches, McCarthy has gone on to become to play on international stages as the world’s only one-handed concert pianist, often performing complicated pieces that can flummox most two-handed musicians.
McCarthy is also a motivational speaker who hopes to inspire the next generation as living proof that anything is possible.
Nicholas is passionate about inspiring the next generation and over the past decade has developed a series of exciting and inspiring workshops that he regularly delivers to schools and educational institutions across the country. He has developed his dynamic series of workshops around varying themes including inspiration, imagination and inclusion.