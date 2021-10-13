The World’s Only Float-Through McDonald’s

While on location in Germany, the ever-curious Tom Scott (previously) kayaked down the Elbe river to the Mittelkanal in Hamburg to experience McBoat, the world’s only “float-through” McDonald’s. While the restaurant itself is not in a floating building, they do take orders from those who are traveling by river. When the order is ready, an employee delivers the food to the customer waiting on the water.

On a little canal off the Elbe river in Germany, sits the McBoat: the world’s only paddle-through McDonalds. It seemed like the sort of thing I should investigate.

Here’s an ad for the McBoat by Frischer Film.

Nonstandard McDonald’s also shared images of this unique service in 2020.

as can be seen from this distance shot, this location is an otherwise standard mcdonald's offering a typical auto drive-thru. in addition, though, this location offers the "mcboat", a pickup location for boaters traveling down the adjacent canal. pic.twitter.com/mNjrKPzwgg — nonstandard mcdonald's (@nonstandardmcd) November 17, 2020