The World’s Most Innovative Banknotes

British vlogger Half Asleep Chris (previously) took a financial tour around the globe in order to knowledgeably declare which countries have the “world’s coolest banknotes”, as voted upon by his viewers. Criteria included shape, design, color, history, innovation, and creativity.

Banknotes are pocket-sized works of art teeming with color, creativity, history, and innovation so I
asked my subscribers what their favorites are. I took the top answers and compiled a list of the world’s very coolest present day banknotes as voted for by you.


