The World’s Most Innovative Banknotes

British vlogger Half Asleep Chris (previously) took a financial tour around the globe in order to knowledgeably declare which countries have the “world’s coolest banknotes”, as voted upon by his viewers. Criteria included shape, design, color, history, innovation, and creativity.

