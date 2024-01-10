Canadian Artist Sets Guinness World Record for Loudest Nose Whistle at 44.1 Decibels

Lulu Lotus, an artist and author/illustrator of children’s books in Mississauga, Canada, set the Guinness World Record for the “loudest nose whistle“. The whistle, which measured in at 44.1 decibels, was as loud as a common bird call. Lotus, a survivor of abuse, became aware of her unique talent early in life and said that it was her dream to one day set a world record.

To my sheer delight, I discovered that indeed, there was a Guinness World Record category for the loudest nose whistler. Instantly, I knew I had to seize this incredible opportunity….This Guinness World Records attempt is not only a celebration of my unique talent but also a tribute to the incredible support of friends, the kindness of strangers, and my lifelong dream of making my mark in the Guinness World Records book,

Lotus also explained that she would not let anything get in the way of setting this record.

I needed to measure the sound of my nose whistle using a complex and expensive device, costing several thousand dollars. Undeterred, I embarked on a mission to find assistance. It was during this quest that fate led me to a local company called Aercoustics Engineering Ltd. in Mississauga. When I reached out to them for guidance, they graciously offered to support me pro bono. I was overjoyed and remain forever grateful for their generosity.