The World’s Longest FPV Drone One-Take Single Shot Captures Everyday Life Inside a School in Switzerland

One Step Media was invited to the Akademie St.Gallen in Switzerland to capture what everyday life was like inside the school using a single shot as seen through the eyes of an FPV drone. This one-shot, one-take film is considered to be one of the longest in the world.

One of our most spectacular films with extremely precise planning and zero tolerance for any mistakes. We developed the idea to show in one single shot the everyday life in a school for further education in St.Gallen, Switzerland.

