The World’s Largest Super Soaker

Former NASA engineer Mark Rober teamed up with Bob Clagett of I Like to Make Stuff, Ken Glazebrook of NASA JPL, and Danielle Yuan of Gateway Props to create a giant Super Soaker that managed to break a Guinness World Record for being the largest on Earth. Mark demonstrated the incredible power of his Super Soaker, which shoots at 2,400 psi, by blasting objects in slow motion.

Introducing the Guinness World Record largest Super Soaker evaa at 7 ft long!! This could definitely shoot Ralphie‘s eye out. I made the world’s largest Super Soaker as a follow up to my World’s Largest Nerf Gun. It shoots at 2,400 psi and 243 mph. I destroy a bunch of stuff in slow motion and talk to the inventor of the Super Soaker Lonnie Johnson.

Here is Bob’s video from the Super Soaker build process.

World's Largest Super Soaker2

