Introducing the Guinness World Record largest Super Soaker evaa at 7 ft long!! This could definitely shoot Ralphie‘s eye out. I made the world’s largest Super Soaker as a follow up to my World’s Largest Nerf Gun. It shoots at 2,400 psi and 243 mph. I destroy a bunch of stuff in slow motion and talk to the inventor of the Super Soaker Lonnie Johnson.

Here is Bob’s video from the Super Soaker build process.