British Chefs Break Guinness World Record for the Largest Scotch Egg Ever Made

British chefs and social media sensations Phoenix Ross and Oli Paterson joined forces to break the Guinness World Record for the largest Scotch Egg ever made.

The monster snack weighs in at a scale-tipping 7.81 kg (17 lb 3.48 oz) and was cooked up by Phoenix Ross and Oli Paterson (both UK), in Enfield, UK, on 17 June 2025.

Ross and Paterson prepared this giant delicacy on the spot to prove that their recipe was valid and to scale. They started with an ostrich egg and went from there.

The meaty treat had to be made in the exact same way as the regular-sized version to qualify for the record and the yolk had to be fully intact when the scotch egg was cut open.

The pair broke a record that had been held for over 20 years.