Elementary Students in California Break Guinness World Record for Largest ‘Red Light Green Light’ Game

The students of the Anaheim Elementary School District in Anaheim, California, in partnership with CF Fitness, gathered with their families at Yorba Park to play a game of “Red Light Green Light” that was so large that it broke the Guinness World Record. An amazing 1,423 people participated in the game.

The event was hosted on a sunny afternoon, the 21 May, at Yorba Park in California. Students were dropped off by the bus-load, and were thrilled to run around the giant stretch of grass while officials organized the event. The kids were all from different schools, so lots of new friends were made.