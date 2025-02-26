Great Grandfather Surprised to Find Out He Set a Guinness World Record for the Largest Brick Collection

Clem Reinkemeyer, a proud great-grandfather who lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, set the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest collection of bricks in 2023 when he had 8,882 bricks from all over the world stored in his barn. This record came as a surprise to him, as he was out of town when his daughter and her husband had his collection assessed.

It was while he was out of town that his daughter Celia and her husband Dan Bisett, who helped Clem build his special brick barn, gathered together a group of friends to count the bricks. They’d secretly applied for the record and were able to surprise Clem with his very own Guinness World Records certificate.

Reinkemeyer said that he had been collecting bricks for forty years and kept them in great condition and order, as he really appreciated the history of each brick.

What appealed to me about bricks is, they have names and you can trace them back historically to places, and that always intrigued me.