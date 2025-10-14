The World Championships of Shoe Shining

During the London Super Trunk Show in May 2025, three finalists competed in the World Championships of Shoe Shining, where they had twenty minutes to buff a beautiful men’s Oxford shoe. The person with the brightest and clearest mirror shine when time was up was declared the winner.

At the 2025 event, held on May 10 on London’s Regent Street, three finalists were given a pair of Bridlen Straight Tip Oxfords and just 20 minutes to achieve the highest possible mirror shine. …Meet the Finalists: Ryu Niita (Japan) – Representing Brift H Atsuhiro Yoshidomi (Japan) – From Boston & Re Olds Mathew (United Kingdom) – Known as Mr. Bull & Shine

Ryu Niita of Japan was the winner of the World Championships of Shoeshining 2025.

