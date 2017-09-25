A Little Bunny Sets the Guinness World Record for the Most Slam Dunks Made by a Rabbit In a Minute

A little bunny in a named Bini wearing an adorable jersey, set the Guinness World Record for the most slam dunks by a rabbit in one minute on a custom sized basketball court.

Originally born in Israel, the hoop-loving pet now lives in Los Angeles, California, USA, with his owner, Shai Asor. At first, Shai taught Bini tricks such as standing and spinning, but when he found the bouncy bunny playing with a ball one day, he set him up with his very own basketball court!

When not sinking hoops, Bini expresses himself with a paintbrush and he’s quite the artist.

