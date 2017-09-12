Laughing Squid

Circus Acrobats Set Guinness World Record For the Most Consecutive Back Flips on a Teeterboard

Acrobats Maxim Laurin and Ugo Dario of Machine de Cirque broke the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive backflips on a teeterboard by a team of two.

Acrobats set Guinness World Record for Most Consecutive Back Flips on a Teeterboard


