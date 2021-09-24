Athlete Born Without Legs Sets Guinness World Record for ‘Fastest 20 Meters on Two Hands’

Zion Clark, an incredibly inspirational athlete, set the Guinness World Record for fastest 20 meters walking on hands. Clark, who was born without legs due to a rare genetic disorder, stated that he posted himself doing his normal workout when his followers encouraged him to try for the record.

I posted a video on my instagram and I was running real fast…about 20 25 yards and in three or four seconds and they were just like wow and they were like we think you could set a record and i was like sure if you wanna want me to try it.

And he did, remarkably covering 20 meters (65.6 feet) in just 4.78 seconds. Clark told Guinness World Records that he doesn’t allow any excuses to get in the way of what he wants to do.

An entrepreneur, motivational speaker, actor, author and athlete to name a few. But he’s added another new accolade to the list – record breaker. …The road to Zion’s success was certainly not easy, and filled with many trials and tribulations. However he continually pushes himself beyond his limits to obtain his goals, spurred on by a simple phrase; “no excuses”.