Worker Frees Kittens From Ice Using Lukewarm Coffee

A compassionate Canadian oil worker named Kendal Diwisch, who lives in Drayton Valley, Alberta, was doing his rounds when he came upon a trio of abandoned mewling kittens whose tails were frozen in ice.

One kitten came loose easily, but the other two remained in place. Diwisch quickly ran back to his truck and grabbed a cup of lukewarm coffee, and poured it over their tails. The liquid melted the ice enough for Diwisch to free them. He took them home, fed them, and ensured they were healthy.

Poor things were frozen into the ice so they had to have been there all night. Took them home fed and watered them they look to be healthy and friendly. …All three look to be males, and we also gave them dewormer.

Before long, he found them their forever home together.

All three little rascals went to their new home today where they get to be together instead of separating them. All three are eating and drinking and very energetic.