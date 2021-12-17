Woodturning a Monster Jaw Breaker Candy

Woodcrafter Ben of Ben’s Worx decided that he wanted to try turning a giant Monster Jawbreaker Candy on his wood lathe just to see what. would happen. The sugar bomb surprisingly held up to all the spinning, carving. When he set the carved piece in epoxy, however, the sugar reacted to the chemicals.

On this episode of Ben’s Worx I attempt to turn a Monster Jawbreaker on the lathe and then cast it in epoxy resin.

The epoxy had liquified the candy. Not one to be deterred, Ben went ahead and carved it into a beautiful sphere. The once brightly colored candy had turned dark and appeared almost like an alien that had been captured in time.