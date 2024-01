Woman Lovingly Tucks Her Doberman Into Bed at Night

Adina Musta took the time to not only lovingly make a comfy bed for Ares, her four year old Doberman, but to also tuck him in and kiss him goodnight. Musta stated that this is a trick she uses at night to get Ares to sleep at night when they do.

When morning comes, Ares’ dad Gabe York invites him into their bed to cuddle