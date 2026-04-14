Determined Woman Makes It Her Mission to Rescue Every Abandoned Dog in Her Georgia Community

Audray Luck of Luck’s Rescue has made it her personal mission to rescue every abandoned dog in Trenton, Georgia.

I started rescuing dogs about 5 years ago when I moved to the area. All these stray dogs were just in the roads. They were tied up. They were super skinny.

Luck recognized the need for such services after learning that a spot in her neighborhood was used to dump dogs. Luck could not sit by as this heartbreaking practice continued, so she began rescuing them. Some dogs were willing, but other dogs needed some time. The most urgent cases, such as a highly pregnant dog, were prioritized first.



And where I lived at, it was known as a dropping off spot for dogs that were no longer wanted. I started digging around and going down a rabbit hole trying to figure out why is it like this here? ….So with being an animal lover and having a big heart, I started to take in those dogs and find them homes. When I prioritize, I think about which dogs are at the highest risk of dying or suffering.

Because there weren’t any animal shelters or services in the area, Luck’s Rescue became ad-hoc animal control for the county.

Because there are no local shelters, Audrey has essentially become animal control for her community. She is truly the only person doing this kind of work in her area.