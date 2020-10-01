Woman Performs Graceful Ballet Routine With a Bicycle

Award-winning German acrobatic Viola Brand performed an absolutely incredible ballet routine with a bright white bicycle and the help of a low-hanging chandelier inside a grand room at the University of Hohenheim in Stuttgart, Germany. Brand gracefully twirled, pirouetted, and rode the bicycle in various positions in perfect synch with the uplifting soundtrack.

This beautiful castle was made for doing a bike ballet video in there with the chandelier and everything. But wait, does bicycle ballet exist? I don’t think so but since the video I would say yes…To be honest I was afraid of breaking the chandelier while doing the pirouettes.

via The Awesomer