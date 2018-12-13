A Remarkable Woman Who Offers the Free Use of Off-Road Wheelchairs for Everyone to Explore the Outdoors

A short documentary by TJ Cooney focuses on AARP Purpose Prize winner Monica Kamal Spaeni, a remarkable woman who lost the use of her legs due to a spinal injury. Eleven years after her injury, a friend opened up a brand new world up to her when he introduced her to an off-road wheelchair, which allowed her to once again enjoy her favorite pastime of exploring the outdoors. These chairs can adjust to different sitting and/or standing positions.

After spending time outdoors in one of these chairs, Spaeni decided that she wanted everyone else to enjoy the same experience and started Access Ability Wisconsin, a non-profit that offers the free use of off-road wheelchairs to the disabled community.

