Compassionate Woman Hand-Raises Special Needs Owl Who Was Once Slated for Euthanasia

When animal communicator Mary Mackereth came across a baby owl with a deformed wing and bottom beak who was slated for euthanasia, she stepped in and decided to bring the owl home and raise her by hand. The owl, whose name is Peaches, has come to think of Mackereth as her mum.

She was going to be euthanized and I was like absolutely not. And I hand raised her. She’s imprinted on me. So, she thinks I’m either her mom or her partner.

Peaches, has absolutely won over Mackereth who said that she’s given up traveling because it upsets Peaches too much.

I used to travel the world. Traveled for 4 years, was very free, and now my life revolves around her. I’m going to devote my life to her.