Woman Befriends a Stubborn Pigeon Who Unexpectedly Landed on Her Apartment Terrace

Personal trainer Lulu Tarabay saw that a white pigeon landed on the terrace of her Dubai apartment and was stubbornly trying to get her attention by climbing the screen door. At first, she was nervous to approach the bird, but some encouragement from her boyfriend, Tarabay began to talk to the pigeon. Slowly but surely the two became very good friends. Tarabay named the pigeon Sebastian and he seems to respond to his name.

…My boyfriend was like, “Go outside, try to meet him. Obviously, he wants you to be his friend.” I started asking him questions and like talking to him like he can understand me. I started putting him on his on my hand. He started walking on it, then flying away, then coming back every day. Now when he hears my voice, he knows that this is me. He fly and he comes to me.