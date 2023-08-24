Yellowstone Wolves Bring ‘Toys’ Back to Anxious Pups

Biologists at Yellowstone National Park captured amazing footage of adult wolves carrying “toys” of sticks, antlers, or bones back to the den to comfort their anxiously awaiting pups. According to the Park, the pups have previously let their parents know in uncertain terms that they expect something brought back to them after the hunt.

Pups await food deliveries from successful hunts, but in the absence of food adults bring “toys.” The instinct to bring items back to the den may be reinforced by evolution, and probably helps keep adults from being mobbed by sharp puppy teeth.