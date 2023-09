Trail Camera Catches a Wolf Stealing a Trail Camera

The Help Alberta Wildies Society shared amusing trail camera footage of a wolf trotting along a trail, carrying a stolen trail camera in his mouth. While the wolf may plead innocent to the charges of theft and destruction of property later, the video proof is absolutely incontrovertible.

In case there was any doubt about who ran off with the trail camera, the evidence is a bit telling.

via PetaPixel