Wobbly Cat Welcomes Wobbly Kitten Into His Home

A wobbly black cat named Willy Wonky lives a wonderful life with his humans Mandy and Phillip in Kansas City. Mandy admits that the couple had to make a lot of arrangements to accommodate Willy’s needs but they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Willie did change our world we had to make a lot of adjustments but it’s well worth it so full of life despite his disabilities.

Mandy explained to Geobeats in 2022 that Willy had a difficult time getting adopted, not only because he was a black cat, but he also had Feline Cerebellar Hypoplasia (CH), a neurological condition that causes a cat to have coordination and balance problems.

He was having a really hard time getting adopted because one, he’s a black cat and two, he’s a special needs black cat. …he doesn’t know he’s any different. Just because he looks different and he acts different, he doesn’t know…he also doesn’t give up.

In fact, the couple became so good at attending to Willy, they brought home another wobbly kitten whom they named Charlie. Like Willy, Charlie was having difficulty being adopted due to his CH. The two felines fell in love almost immediately.

A friend of mine reached out to me about a shelter needing help with placement of a wobbly cat. he was the cutest thing I’d ever seen and he got along with Willie so well they are with each other all the time and Charlie loves to groom Willy. He loves to sleep next to him, he loves to play with him, and it’s it’s the sweetest thing to watch…. about a month and a half later he joined our family.

Mandy also said that Willy and Charlie have given her the confidence to open their home to more special needs cats.

I think my home will be open to many more special needs animals because my husband and I can’t imagine our lives without them.