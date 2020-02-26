Wisconsin Human Society Staff Creates Drawings of Client’s Pets to Raise Money for Their Shelter Animals

Volunteers and staff at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is creating drawings of animals belonging to their many clients in a wonderful effort to raise money to care for their resident shelter animals. Clients are asked to donate $15 to the shelter along with a photo of their pet, and in return they receive a hand-drawn portrait of said beloved pet.

The WHS is very candid about the artistic prowess of their staff members, but it’s all for a good cause.

If you donate $15 to the animals at WHS, we’ll draw your pet. The catch? We’re a whole lot better at caring for animals than we are at drawing them. We have a pool of staff and volunteers standing by, eager to turn your animal into a timeless work of art (or at least make you laugh). You *might* get one of our extremely talented artists, but we’ll be honest… you’ll probably get someone who can’t draw their way out of a paper bag. WHS serves 40,000 animals every year and we rely on donations to make that work possible, but it doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun while we raise those funds!

The WHS will continue these drawings until they raise $10,000. As of today’s date, they’ve raised $9,806.