As part of the Great Maps Explained series, Victor of Mapster ventured back to the Hundred-Acre Wood to explore the nostalgic place where Winnie the Pooh and his friends Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, and Rabbit spent their carefree days.

In this video, we’ll look at the story of how Winnie-the-Pooh pays so much attention to place, and how the map of the Hundred-Acre Wood, drawn by E.H. Shepard, allows us all to visit childhood for a little while.