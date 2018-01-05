The Legend of the Winchester Mystery House Retold as a Horror Film In Which the Ghosts Are Very Real

To the outsider it looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the troubled Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters…

As we previously posted in October 2017, the film WINCHESTER tells the bizarre story of Sarah Winchester, a mad widow who inherited her late husband’s estate and Winchester Repeating Arms business, who began building a fantastic mansion . Winchester continued nonstop construction for many years, yielding a wild labyrinth of stairs, doors and hallways leading nowhere in order to placate and even fool the ghosts of those who were killed with her husband’s firearms. According to the history of the house, these ghosts only existed in Winchester’s mind, but trailer for the film reveals that the story as a horror film in which the ghosts are very real and visible to the all the characters.

