Musical legend Willie Nelson and Kermit the Frog performed a wonderful duet of the classic Muppets song “Rainbow Connection” during a live show at a Luck Reunion in Luck, Texas on March 15, 2024. The crowd was absolutely spellbound by the performance.

Last night’s performance by Willie Nelson and Kermit the Frog epitomized what Luck Reunion is meant to be – a true Reunion and celebration of pure collaboration. Thank you Kermit for joining us. Safe to say that all of us are under your spell.