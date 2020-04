Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Like other musicians who are currently sharing performances from home, Kermit the Frog did a wonderful acoustic banjo rendition of the heartwarming song “Rainbow Connection” from the The Muppet Movie via a video he recorded in the woods.

To the Lovers, the Dreamers, and You… Keep believing.

While the performance itself is great, arguably the best part of this video is when Kermit turned on the camera.