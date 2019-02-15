Laughing Squid

Willem Dafoe Breaks Down His Most Iconic Roles

While promoting the film At Eternity’s Gate, legendary actor Willem Dafoe sat down with GQ to talk about playing the role of Vincent Van Gogh. While doing so, Dafoe also broke down an amazing list of the iconic roles he’s played over the years.

Willem Dafoe down his most iconic characters, including his roles in ‘The Loveless,’ ‘To Live and Die in L.A.,’ ‘Platoon,’ ‘The Last Temptation of Christ,’ ‘Mississippi Burning,’ ‘Wild at Heart,’ ‘The Boondock Saints,’ ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,’ ‘Mr. Bean’s Holiday,’ ‘Antichrist,’ ‘The Florida Project’ and ‘At Eternity’s Gate.’




