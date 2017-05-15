The Cast of ‘Will and Grace’ Reunite in a Musical Trailer for Their 12-Episode Run in Fall 2017

After reuniting in 2016 ahead of the Presidential election, the cast members of Will and Grace are making a long-awaited return to NBC in Fall 2017, after 11 years off air. At first Debra Messing was a bit hesitant about recreating her role of Grace Adler, but with a little musical prodding from Eric McCormack (Will) and an oblivious Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes), unaware of their fictional status, convinced her to stay.

