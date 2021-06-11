Online Calculator That Shows When You’ll Be the Same Age as Wilford Brimley When ‘Cocoon’ Was Released

The Brimley/Cocoon Line Calculator is an amusing interactive online calculator by Lindsey Smith, inspired by the Brimley/Cocoon Line Twitter account, that determines the date in which which the user will be exactly the same age as actor Wilfred Brimley (50 years, 9 months, and 3 days) when the iconic 1985 Ron Howard film Cocoon was released.

When ‘Cocoon’ reached theaters on June 21, 1985, Wilford Brimley was 18,530 days old (50 years, 9 months and 6 days). You cross the Brimley/Cocoon Line today if you were born on Sep 16, 1970. If you were born today then you will cross the Brimley/Cocoon line on Mar 3, 2072.

For those not familiar with it, the film centers on a group of elderly residents at a retirement home who find themselves feeling younger after a dip in the center’s pool. As it turns out, the pool is being used to host cocoons of an alien race. The cocoons emit a life force that provides regenerative powers to the retirees. Brimley played one of the elderly residents in the film at the tender age of 50.

Born Aug. 2, 1970, in Monmouth County, New Jersey, filmmaker Kevin Smith is 18,530 days old today, the same age as Wilford Brimley on the day 'Cocoon' was released. Congrats @ThatKevinSmith! You've reached the Brimley/Cocoon Line. pic.twitter.com/ZPZDmMSlOP — Brimley/Cocoon Line (@BrimleyLine) April 26, 2021

We used to have the most time to make the world go 'round. Born Aug. 31, 1970, singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson is 18,530 days old today, matching Wilford Brimley's age on the day 'Cocoon' was released. Congrats, @DebbieGibson! You've reached the Brimley/Cocoon Line. pic.twitter.com/JimRRG77EK — Brimley/Cocoon Line (@BrimleyLine) May 25, 2021

Born August 26, 1970, actress Melissa McCarthy ('Gilmore Girls,' 'Bridesmaids,' 'Mike & Molly') is 18,530 days old today. She's matched Wilford Brimley's age on the day 'Cocoon' was released. Congrats @melissamccarthy! You've reached the Brimley/Cocoon Line. pic.twitter.com/joOHR9Pniq — Brimley/Cocoon Line (@BrimleyLine) May 20, 2021

Born 25 August 1970, supermodel Claudia Schiffer is 18,530 days old today, matching the age of Wilford Brimley on the day 'Cocoon' was released. Congrats Claudia! You've reached the Brimley/Cocoon Line. pic.twitter.com/tWL8GBckqx — Brimley/Cocoon Line (@BrimleyLine) May 19, 2021

Born Aug. 20, 1970, Florida man Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit is 18,530 days old today, making him the same age as Wilford Brimley on the day 'Cocoon' was released. Congrats, @freddurst. You've reached the Brimley/Cocoon Line. pic.twitter.com/zNPIKEnHNR — Brimley/Cocoon Line (@BrimleyLine) May 14, 2021

Malcolm-Jamal Warner has been jammin' on the one since Aug. 18, 1970. Today, the 'Cosby Show' star is 18,530 days old, making him the same age as Wilford Brimley on the day 'Cocoon' was released. Congrats @MalcolmJamalWar! You've reached the Brimley/Cocoon Line. pic.twitter.com/xfNPoSqUA7 — Brimley/Cocoon Line (@BrimleyLine) May 12, 2021

via Chris Glass