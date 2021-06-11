Laughing Squid

Online Calculator That Shows When You’ll Be the Same Age as Wilford Brimley When ‘Cocoon’ Was Released

The Brimley/Cocoon Line Calculator is an amusing interactive online calculator by Lindsey Smith, inspired by the Brimley/Cocoon Line Twitter account, that determines the date in which which the user will be exactly the same age as actor Wilfred Brimley (50 years, 9 months, and 3 days) when the iconic 1985 Ron Howard film Cocoon was released.

When ‘Cocoon’ reached theaters on June 21, 1985, Wilford Brimley was 18,530 days old (50 years, 9 months and 6 days). You cross the Brimley/Cocoon Line today if you were born on Sep 16, 1970. If you were born today then you will cross the Brimley/Cocoon line on Mar 3, 2072.

For those not familiar with it, the film centers on a group of elderly residents at a retirement home who find themselves feeling younger after a dip in the center’s pool. As it turns out, the pool is being used to host cocoons of an alien race. The cocoons emit a life force that provides regenerative powers to the retirees. Brimley played one of the elderly residents in the film at the tender age of 50.

