Why Modern Screwdrivers Have Plastic Handles

Rex Kreuger explored the historical evolution of screwdriver handle design, tracing its roots back to early 19th-century woodworking chisels. Kreuger further explained how the London pattern screwdrivers developed, the origin of the fluted handles, and how these core features evolved into the hardened plastic handle design used today.

Who thinks about a screwdriver? But if you look at the handles, well, that’s a complicated shape. And it lets you do a lot. It’s comfortable to hold, but it won’t roll off your bench. And you can turn it one-handed or use both hands. And you get a couple of different grips. That’s a good design.

via Neatorama