The Ancient Origins of Modern Sumo Wrestling

A grappling TED-Ed lesson, written by Lee Thompson and animated by Masayoshi Nakamura (Good General), examined how ancient Imperial and Samurai martial training eventually led to the relatively modern sport of Sumo wrestling.

Sumo wrestling is known across the world as a beloved form of entertainment, a grand display of strength, and an ode to Japan’s ancient past and traditions. But surprisingly, many of these so-called “ancient” traditions were actually recent inventions.