The Consistent Pattern of Events Behind Every Collapsing Civilization

The historical channel Archlang explained, through detailed animation, how the fall of civilizations follows a consistent pattern of events that are both visible yet repeatedly ignored. The pattern includes such hollowing cores as inflation, political dysfunction, climate instability, short-term thinking, and external threats.

If you’ve ever wondered how empires fall—and why modern society is repeating the exact same mistakes—this deep dive into historical patterns, ancient economies, and human nature is for you. As the saying goes: those who do not study history are doomed to repeat it. But what happens when we study it, and still refuse to learn?

The chilling irony is that those who emerge victorious from revolution become complicit in repeating the pattern.

Here’s the brutal irony, Rome had been letting Germanic people settle inside its borders and serve in its military for years because it needed the manpower. The same people Rome used to prop it itself up, eventually became the people to dismantle it. History has a dark sense of humor. The pattern repeats.

Also important to note is that this pattern is not relegated to the past.

These aren’t ancient problems, they are human problems, which is why they keep showing up throughout all of human history without exception. So there you have it, the complete and uncomfortable guide to how civilizations collapse.

The Endless Cycle of Tyrannical Failure