Musician Explains the Difference Between a Violin and a Fiddle With a Quick Wardrobe Change

Jordan Larsen, the flippinfiddler, visually explained the difference between a violin and a fiddle with a quick change of wardrobe.

Whats the difference between a violin and a fiddle?

He further noted that there is actually no difference between the two instruments as they are one and the same.

There is no difference between a violin and a fiddle. …The distinction…It’s the style of music. The instrument is the exact same.