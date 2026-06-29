A Lively Mashup of Huey Lewis and the News’ ‘The Power of Love’ and The Trammps’ ‘Disco Inferno’

Video editor Bill McClintock created a lively mashup that combines the Huey Lewis and the News song “The Power of Love” with “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps.

As with his previous mashups, McClintock incorporated other artists, specifically Lady (You Bring Me Up)” by The Commodores, “Serpentine Fire” by Earth, Wind and Fire, and Jimi Hendrix‘s version of “All Along the Watch Tower”.

Music featured in this mashup:

Huey Lewis and the News – The Power of Love

The Trammps – Disco Inferno

The Commodores – Lady (You Bring Me Up)

Jimi Hendrix – All Along the Watchtower

Earth, Wind & Fire – Serpentine Fire