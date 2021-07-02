Relaxing Rarely Seen Footage Showing the Wildlife of an African Reserve Gathering Around a Waterhole

BBC Earth has put together a wonderfully relaxing half-hour video that shows many different kinds of animals who reside at the Mwiba Wildlife Reserve in Tanzania as they gather and interact around a permanent waterhole that was made specifically for them. The waterhole has been equipped with cameras, allowing us to see in full what has been rarely seen in the past.

Water is vital to all life, but how does an ecosystem evolve around a brand-new source? Rigged with a state-of-the-art camera system to film around the clock, this new waterhole in a water-stressed region in Tanzania doesn’t just give a lifeline to wildlife. It also provides an extraordinary eye-to-eye view of the action…