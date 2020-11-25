Why Switzerland Has No Capital City

Sam Denby from Half as Interesting, in his distinctively manic manner, debunks the common fallacy that Bern is the capital of Switzerland. In fact, as Denby explains, Switzerland has no capital city due to how the country was originally formed.

Prior to establishing itself as a nation, Switzerland was made up of separate cantons (subdivisions) from different parts of the current-day borders where different languages were spoken. The cantons first agreed to make alliances with one another known as Confederations. Once the Confederations came to an agreement to declare themselves as a country, they found it important to maintain that no canton, city, or language take precedent over another, leaving Switzerland functioning as a highly decentralized nation with a variety of services.

Bern is believed to be the capital city because the Federal government lives there.

The truth is, Bern is inaccurately referred to as the capital because it is home to federal

government buildings. This is because while balancing power across a decentralized Switzerland was an idea that all the cantons could get behind, the nation still needed at least some sort of federal government, and they needed to put that government somewhere.

Although, other Federal functions operate elsewhere in the country.