Scientist Seeks to Learn Why Some People Are Able to Hear Silent a GIF of Power Lines Jumping Rope

Does anyone in visual perception know why you can hear this gif? pic.twitter.com/mcT22Lzfkp

Scottish scientist Lisa DeBruine posted a silent (and very clever) animated GIF created by Happy Toast in which three giant power lines appear to be playing a game of jump rope . In doing so, DeBruine posed a very good question, why do some people hear a thud or boom when the jump is completed despite the fact that the video is absolutely silent? A number of ideas were put out there including acoustic reflex , memory triggers, the brain resorting to previous experience when unable to resolve the issue at hand. The list goes on, but the conversation is fascinating.

