Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Scientist Seeks to Learn Why Some People Are Able to Hear Silent a GIF of Power Lines Jumping Rope

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Power Lines Jumping Rope

Scottish scientist Lisa DeBruine posted a silent (and very clever) animated GIF created by Happy Toast in which three giant power lines appear to be playing a game of jump rope. In doing so, DeBruine posed a very good question, why do some people hear a thud or boom when the jump is completed despite the fact that the video is absolutely silent? A number of ideas were put out there including acoustic reflex, memory triggers, the brain resorting to previous experience when unable to resolve the issue at hand. The list goes on, but the conversation is fascinating.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy