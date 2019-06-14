Scientists Share Why They Love Cephalopods So Much

In honor of Cephalopod Week, Science Friday asked a number of scientists to share exactly why they love these wonderful invertebrate sea dwellers so much. In response, they focused on the cephalopod’s incredible intelligence, their fascinating anatomy, the chameleon-like features and the distinct personality that many found to be present.

They’re the closest thing to aliens you can get without actually having to get on a spaceship. We’re studying an alien that’s kind of present in the room all the time and I really liked that. Octopuses and squids, just something about them is really captivating to the imagination.

