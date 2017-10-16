Why a California Road Made With Asphalt Grooves That Play the William Tell Overture Is Out of Tune

…whoever gave the instructions to the work crew said that the grooves should be four inches apart and that was interpreted as four inches between the end of one groove and the start of the next one they didn’t include the width of the groove itself.

