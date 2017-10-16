Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Why a California Road Made With Asphalt Grooves That Play the William Tell Overture Is Out of Tune

by at on

While driving along the highway near Lancaster, California, the adventurous Tom Scott passed over the area’s “Civic Musical Road“, which was supposed to play the “William Tell Overture” in theory, but in reality played something far less musical and far more dissonant. Scott cited research by David Simmons-Duffin, who addressed the problem both mathematically and musically.

…whoever gave the instructions to the work crew said that the grooves should be four inches apart and that was interpreted as four inches between the end of one groove and the start of the next one they didn’t include the width of the groove itself.


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy