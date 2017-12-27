How All Consuming Devotion to The Force Impedes the Opportunity for Lasting Love in Star Wars

So Rey and Kylo are each other’s equivalents. They’re almost like soulmates the way they can see into each other …no one else can understand the intensity of their powers and burdens being so perfectly opposite. They feel more connected to each other than to anyone else. But the thing that draws them together is also the reason they can’t stay together.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!