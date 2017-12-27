Laughing Squid

How All Consuming Devotion to The Force Impedes the Opportunity for Lasting Love in Star Wars

by at on

The film and television analysis platform ScreenPrism, who has previously offered excellent analysis of a great number of series and movies, examines why love is so elusive in the world of Star Wars. Using the examples of Rey and Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi, Leia Organa and Han Solo in Return of the Jedi, Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala in The Attack of the Clones, and even the tantalizing future possibility of Rey and Poe Dameron getting together, the narrator explains that these love affairs cannot last due to the all consuming devotion and utter commitment to The Force, which greatly impedes the opportunity for happily ever after.

So Rey and Kylo are each other’s equivalents. They’re almost like soulmates the way they can see into each other …no one else can understand the intensity of their powers and burdens being so perfectly opposite. They feel more connected to each other than to anyone else. But the thing that draws them together is also the reason they can’t stay together.

