Why the Medieval Period Is Known as the Middle Ages

Herald of Ages explained why the Medieval Period became known as the Middle Ages. It’s due to the fact that this era sits between the fall of the Roman Empire in 476 and the Renaissance Era in the 15th and 16th centuries.

The Middle Ages sometimes called the Medieval Period lasted from the 5th to the late 15th century. It is called the Middle Ages because it’s situated between the fall of the Roman Empire and the Renaissance era, marking a period in European history that came after classic antiquity and before the early modern period.

The narrator also explains that while the term appears like it’s a holding place, there were a great many things that happened during this time.

With no central authority to maintain order Europe fragmented into small kingdoms and fiefdoms. Viking raids, internal conflicts and economic decline made survival difficult. …Monasteries became centers of learning, preserving ancient texts and knowledge. Meanwhile the Byzantine Empire thrived in the East and the Islamic World saw a Golden Age of scientific and intellectual advancements.