Why Elevators Have Mirrors

An uplifting episode of Simple Things – Surprising Histories explains why elevators around the world have built-in mirrors, noting that the idea originated as a way to give riders, who were concerned that elevators were too slow, something to do while traveling between floors.

Elevator mirrors are more than just a place to check your appearance; they are a brilliant solution to a psychological problem.

While the mirrors addressed this particular issue, they also addressed safety and accessibility concerns.

Today, mirrors are a critical safety feature. They allow you to see what everyone else in the car is doing without turning around, which provides a sense of security in a confined space. More importantly, in places like Japan and under accessibility laws in the US, mirrors are mandatory for wheelchair users.