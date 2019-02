A redolent episode of KQED Deep Look explains why a dog’s nose is far more sensitive than that of a human. They specifically look at the remarkable amount of olfactory neurons that live inside a dogs nose, its ingenious design and a dog’s amazing ability to take in the type of information that can often save lives.

Dogs have a famously great sense of smell, but what makes their noses so much more powerful than ours? They’re packing some sophisticated equipment inside that squishy schnozz.