Why Cats Shouldn’t Drink Milk

Dr. Sarah Wooten, a veterinarian who offers helpful tips about the felines in our homes, explained the physiological reasons why cats should not drink milk from any other animal.

It turns out that most cats are lactose intolerant, meaning that they lack the enzymes to break down the protein in animal milk. Consuming cow’s milk can lead to gas and other unpleasant gastrointestinal side effects.

Can cats drink milk, or is it a common myth? In this video, we take a closer look at whether milk is actually safe for cats to consume. While many people picture cats happily lapping up a bowl of milk, the truth about dairy and feline health might surprise you.

Wooten also counsels that water is the best liquid for cats to drink, however there are some other options that include broth, water from a tin of tuna, and lactose-free cat milks.

There are cats safe milk products that you can give to cats like uh there is the Fancy Feast Creamy Delights there’s the Whiska’s Cat Milk or there’s a product called Cat-Sip, which contains lactose free milk for cats. So even though these products are considered cat-safe they should still just be considered occasional treats