Simon’s Cat Logic Explains the Reasons Why Cats Become Very Territorial

If you experience any unwanted behavior with your cat or notice any changes in their behavior the first port of call is your vet they can rule out any underlying medical conditions that may cause that behavior. Once we’ve ruled out any underlying medical conditions we can identify and deal with any causes of stress

In an acquisitive episode of Simon’s Cat Logic , animator Simon Toland and animal behaviorist Nicky Trevorrow explain why cats are so territorial , the behavior of their ancestors in protecting their own, what cats are trying to say with this behavior, how they go about marking their territory, what to do if a cat starts marking indoors and ensuring the cat is healthy.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!