Hans Nilsson, the City Council Chairman for the Swedish municipality of Eda captured absolutely gorgeous footage of a stunning full-grown male white moose who looked like he was dipped in white paint from hoof to antlers as he crossed a river. Nilsson had been in search of this unique animal for quite some time.

After three years of searching, Hans Nilsson from Eda was finally successful. Last night, the white bull moose came swimming straight towards his camera.

